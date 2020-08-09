Rock Hill Girls Basketball holds inaugural golf outing

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – 13 teams and roughly 55 golfers were out having fun at Sandy Creek Golf Course in Ashland today as Rock Hill Girls Basketball held its inaugural golf outing and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year was a massive success.

The coolest thing about this tournament is that while the funds go directly to the Rock Hill program, coaches and players from rival teams participated — as enemies on the court —- turn into great friends on the course.

It has been an offseason filled with everything new for the redmen — including a new head coach in Eric Bailey — and coach bailey is taking this team very seriously and says others should as well.

“The first thing you want to do is come in and blow a heavy punch right, I mean you want to let people know that you are serious about your program that you come here to win, you don’t come here to lose. This money is going to raise for travel suits, gym bags, hopefully, get enough money for tennis shoes maybe socks and a shooting shirt, Bailey said.”

