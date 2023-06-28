(WOWK) — Storms are expected in several rounds starting late Thursday night continuing through the weekend in the 13 News viewing area.

The first round or two should start Thursday in the overall area of Kentucky. We think the earliest round that can touch the WOWK area is actually in the pre-dawn areas of Friday.

Model output for storms early Friday morning

The next round of storms should form at some point in the afternoon in the Midwest and move to the southeast into the viewing area.

Model output for storms Friday evening

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has already issued a sight risk for severe storms for much of this region for Friday. That’s category 2 out of 5 on the risk scale which is actually a fairly decent chance some 3 days before an event.

The storms should help diminish much of the smoke from Canadian fires which has plagued air quality in the area.

The potential for damaging winds is the top risk with these kinds of storms.

Models show more rounds of strong storms coming in Saturday evening and again Sunday evening and some of those could be strong to severe. If storms move over the same area frequently, there could be some spots where flooding takes place.

In the coming days, be sure to go over your safety action storm plans in your own house, check your storm supplies in case the power goes out and download the StormTracker 13 weather app. In the Storm Alert section, enable all alert types, enable location services and notifications. That’s just one way you can receive storm warnings instantly at your location. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.