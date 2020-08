UPDATE 6:15 AM: Our crew on scene is reporting that Route 60 is back open in both directions after deadly single vehicle crash.



CABEL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to Cabell County dispatchers, one person is dead after a single vehicle crash in early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the 1700 block of Route 60 in Milton just before 2:00 a.m.

Dispatchers say both directions of Route 60 are still shut down.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.