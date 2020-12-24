Safety tips for the first snowy Christmas in ten years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, the holiday is almost here!

And some cold, cold weather is coming with it.

“It will be in the low -teens possibly Christmas night,” said John Solberg, a plumber who owns ‘John Solberg Heating Cooling and Plumbing.’ “And that’s when it starts to… the pipes get worse.”

So here are some tips from the pros to have a safe Christmas this year!

“If you have a house with crawl spaces and foundation vents, close off the foundation vents, make sure the crawl spaces are closed and sealed good,” said Solberg.

Inside the house, there’s a lot you can do too… starting with, of course, your smoke detectors.

“Be sure you have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors if you have gas heating, make sure they are functional,” said Captain Shane Mccomas with the Charleston Fire Department.

And speaking of carbon monoxide…

“Don’t ever start your car in the garage and leave it running,” said Mccomas. “That will cause a buildup of carbon monoxide and as we know, carbon monoxide is the silent odorless killer.”

Another trick – opening the doors under your sink.

“If you have a house that’s known to freeze,” said Solberg. “And you probably know who you are if you’ve had problems in the past… like if your kitchen sink is on the outside wall, you can open cabinet doors to let heating from the house go under the sink.”

Also, let your faucet run a little bit.

“Both hot and cold water because the hot will freeze the same as the cold will,” said Solberg.

And of course, keep an eye on those space heaters.

“We don’t recommend them,” said Mccomas. “But people do use them… keep items, loose clothing blankets, etc, away from them and small children as well. And make sure they have a kill switch should they tip over.”

And keep your pets indoors!