(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday afternoon in the WOWK-TV viewing area. A line of strong storms did develop in the warm air across parts of Ohio and has turned into a strong line of storms that is moving to the southeast through the day. See the slideshow below for the most likely scenario and timeline for the day:

A severe thunderstorm watch is already in place for central Ohio and another could be added over the WOWK region later today. Remember a watch means conditions are right for severe storms. The risk does decrease somewhat as the storms come into West Virginia as the air is slightly drier even though it’s very hot.

SPC severe storm risk outlook for Saturday

Wind is the top risk for storms to reach severe limits for the day.

The tornado risk is low and centered more on central Ohio.

