(WOWK) — If we look at high temperatures last Saturday to this coming weekend there is about a 45 degree drop on the way weekend-to-weekend.

High temperature for last Saturday (March 5, 2022) was 79 degrees while many backyard thermometers went above 80.

After a bit of a warmup Friday, a strong cold front will slam into the area and cause a huge drop in temperatures compared to the previous Saturday. In fact the current Saturday forecast would be 44 degrees colder than the previous Saturday.

In terms of precipitation, we have some rain coming in on Wednesday, even before the sun comes up.

Predictor model output for Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022

Luckily for the region there won’t likely be enough rain Wednesday to worry about much in the way of flooding.

Rainfall estimates from Monday night through Thursday night from the NWS Weather Prediction Center

Late Friday night into Saturday, we have lots of moisture and cold air catches up with it so we end up seeing a good chance of snow on Saturday!

Predictor model output for the pre-dawn hours of Saturday showing snow moving through

While it is too early to issue an actual forecast map, it’s never too early to compare model data sets. The following shows 2 numbers from the models. The 1st number is the “straight model output” (or deterministic number) for one scenario, one set of parameters and no melting taken into account. The second set of numbers is derived from running many variations of the weather model and presenting a more realistic average, otherwise known as the “ensemble” numbers.

Model snowfall output as of Monday late afternoon – for snow Friday night into Saturday. These change every 6 hours or so.

We will keep watch on the snow chances and the possible amounts, but one thing appears common on models and that is a quick warmup which would melt any of that anyhow.

