Schmidt Brothers ready to guide Midland Basketball back to state tournament

ONA, WV (WOWK) – On the high school scene we are just days away from welcoming basketball back into our lives. Some area teams will play as soon as tomorrow Others like the Cabell Midland boys will play early next week.

The Knights will be led by the Schmidt brothers.

Junior Chandler Schmidt is one of the top players in the state, and is also a beast on the football field.

His younger brother Dominic plays Point Guard and is a rising star.

The Knights earned a spot in the state tournament last season but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Midland will be very competitive this season, as the brothers say this team will be a whole lot better than last year’s squad.

