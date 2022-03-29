UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29): The Huntington Police Department says a 17-year-old student is being criminally charged in connection to a hoax that put Huntington High School on lockdown this morning.

According to police, the HHS student allegedly admitted that a post on social media Tuesday morning, March 29, regarding another student having a gun at the school was a hoax.

HPD officers responded to Huntington High around 7:26 a.m. to assist the school resource officer following a call to Cabell County 911 that stated a student allegedly had a gun inside the school. HHS was then placed on lockdown while authorities investigated the alleged threat.

Through the investigation, authorities learned a student had allegedly posted a photo on social media with a caption that another random student had a firearm. Authorities say that post “caused alarm among others who viewed it, even though the picture in the post did not show any weapons.”

Authorities say while investigating the legitimacy of the threat, they did not find any evidence that any students or staff were in danger.

UPDATE (9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29): Huntington High School parents received a message this morning saying that the school district received a report of a social media post about a student who allegedly posed a threat to the school.

Huntington Police responded, and the school was placed on lockdown during their investigation. The police determined that the report was a hoax and that the student had been wrongly accused.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the student who posted the social media post is being charged. We do not know what the charges are at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — UPDATED STORY: The lockdown has been lifted at Huntington High School. Cabell County School’s Jedd Flowers says police remain on scene but determined the threat was a hoax.

ORIGINAL STORY: Huntington High School is on lockdown Tuesday morning out of an “abundance of caution,” according to Cabell County school’s communications director Jedd Flowers.

Huntington Police officers are investigating a threat at the high school. We do not know the details of the threat at this point.

This is a developing story.