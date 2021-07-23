Scioto County jailer arrested on sex charge

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK)- A Scioto County Correctional Officer now finds himself on the other side of a jail cell.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says his office received information on July 14th that 46 year old Correctional Officer James Layne IV of Franklin Furnace was having a sexual relationship with a former female inmate. Layne was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

On Friday, a Grand Jury indicted Layne on felony 3rd degree Sexual Battery and misdemeanor 2nd degree Dereliction of Duty. Layne was arrested on the indictment and is being held without bond. He will be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court next week.