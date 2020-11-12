Scioto County reports another COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Today in Scioto County, health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19.

Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of a 65-year-old male, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 17.

Health officials also report 38 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Scioto County is now 1,416. Of those, 489 cases remain active.

There are presumably 910 people who have recovered in the county, today adding 16. One new person hospitalized today, creating a total of 124 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.