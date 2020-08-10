Scott Depot’s Kiersten Landers ready to make a big impact for FSU Softball

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – As Scott depot’s Kiersten Landers enters her junior year at Florida State the Hurricane softball product still has not played a full college season. She redshirted her first year after tearing her left ACL, then COVID-19 forced her to miss another year. Now she’s fully healthy and is ready to contribute in a big way.

Kiersten Landers loves softball but an injury and the corona-virus has prevented her from spending any significant time on the field.

“I just want to play a full season, you know, they keep getting cut short or something keeps happening, so I’m just so excited to get out there with my teammates and have a good long full season,” Landers said.

FSU Head Coach Lonni Alameda has never called a player a third-year freshman, but that will change the next time Landers takes the diamond.

“She is going to be a junior mindset, so it’s awesome for her to be able to have those talents to play further into her career. I’m excited for her leadership that she is going to give us,” Alameda said.

Even Landers admits its odd to know she’ll be 21 and still have all 4 years left to play.

“It sounds really crazy my coaches and teammates make fun of me all the time because I am going to be super old by the time I graduate, but I absolutely love it at Florida State. I wouldn’t want it any other way. If I could stay the rest of my life I would stay forever.”

Aside from her passion, Alameda said, “She is West Virginia country strong; she is resilient; her strength is quite impressive — just her strong mentality, nothing holds her down.”

“I’m very proud to be from West Virginia, I feel like it helped make me who I am today. I just like to compete; I like to be out there and I’m going to do anything I can to help my team and get on base and do what they need me to do,” said Landers.

Alameda said, “She is one of those kids. I don’t care what the score is or how many at-bats you had during the game, you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to see Kiersten Landers play and that’s so fun.”

We wish Landers the best of luck moving forward, she heads back to Tallahassee to join FSU next weekend.

