Scott Depot’s Kiersten Landers sends FSU Softball to Women’s College World Series

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – Last summer we shared the story of former Hurricane softball star Kiersten Landers.

We told you Landers was ready to make a huge impact for Florida State this year, and we were not kidding.

She was the hero in last night’s NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional against LSU.

Landers came off the bench to pinch hit in the 9th inning and delivered in a big way.

The Scott depot native slapped one down the third baseline, to allow FSU to sweep their way to the Women’s College World Series.

The Noles then go on to dogpile Landers at home, after winning and earning a spot in OKC.

It’s a moment both Landers and her teammates will no doubt remember forever.

We spoke with FSU head coach Lonnie Alameda who says its pure joy watching Landers play and succeed at an extremely high level.

“She is one of those kids. I don’t care what the score is or how many at-bats you had during the game, you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to see Kiersten Landers play and that’s so fun.” If I was scouting against her, you know, I would just hope for an off day, because when she is on she is pretty incredible, Alameda said.”

A reminder the last time FSU was in the Women’s College World Series was in 2018, they went on to win it all that year.

