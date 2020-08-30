Search for missing boy on Elk River false alarm

CLAY, WV — A search for a missing boy on a kayak on the Elk River was called off Sunday by authorities.

*False Alarm* earlier reports of a missing 12-year-old girl in the Elk River in Clay turned out to be a false alarm. West Virginia Natural Resources Police confirm on scene. Empty kayak was found by state police upstream. https://t.co/8elqGQ7lux — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) August 30, 2020

It happened in the town of Clay early afternoon.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police told 13 News on the scene that it was a false alarm.

A search and rescue crew from Kanawha County was dispatched to the area, as well as State Troopers who ended up finding an empty kayak upstream.

They believe someone saw something that wasn’t there.

A reminder to stay safe and vigilant on the waterways.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.