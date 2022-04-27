ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Joshua Redington, 35, of St. Albans, was last seen in the Clinton Avenue area of St. Albans on Friday, April 25, authorities say. Redington has blue eyes and currently has shoulder-length brown hair. He stands 5’6 and weighs 140 pounds, deputies say.

According to deputies, Redington was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and brown hiking shoes. He also has a tattoo on his right pinky finger of his last name, “Redington.”

Anyone with any information on Redington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.