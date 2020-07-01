Search underway for missing Pike County, Ohio man

Live Now
by: Joey Stipek

[Courtesy of the Pike County, Ohio Sheriffs Department]

PIKE COUNTY, OH (AP) — A search is underway for a missing Pike County man.

The Pike County Sheriff is looking for Homer L. Smith, 64,  of Waverly, Ohio.

Smith suffers from dementia and left his home driving a red Dodge Journey with an unknown temporary tag, according to Troopers.

It is unknown what time he left his residence.

Anyone who may come in contact with Smith is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-947-2111 or your local law enforcement agency.

