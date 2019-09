LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another person has been killed after a hit and run that happened late last night.

According to the Lincoln County 911 Center, the man was walking along Route 3 in the Griffith area when hit.

At this time, West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation and dispatch says there are no new leads at this time.

This is the second crash reported in 24 hours. Both happened along Route 3. The first one involved a Lincoln County High School student.