Second person charged in death of Huntington woman

Freda Ingles, 40, is accused of beating 30-year-old Bertha Bryant over a two-day period at several locations in the city between December 10th and 12th. Police say Ingles struck Bryant with her hands, feet and a variety of objects.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A 40-year-old Huntington woman has been charged with murder and malicious wounding in connection with this week’s death of 30-year-old Bertha Bryant, also of Huntington.

Freda Ingles is accused of beating Bryant over a two-day period at several locations in the city between December 10th and 12th. Police say Ingles struck Bryant with her hands, feet and a variety of objects.

Bryant was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington where she died of her injuries on Tuesday of this week.

Ingles is also charged with kicking another woman, Pollyanna Graybeal, in the face requiring reconstructive surgery.

36-year-old Zinya Dooley is also charged in both beatings. She’s alleged to have unlawfully restrained or kidnapped Bryant. Her charges were upgraded to murder and malicious wounding Wednesday.