Second shooting reported in Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a second shooting in Huntington overnight.

According to dispatchers, they received a call of shots fired in the area of 10th Avenue, but realized the scene was on nearby Doulton Avenue, along the 1600 block.

We’re told one man was shot, but no word on their condition.

The call came came in just after 3:30 Thursday morning. According to 13 News Reporter, Shannon Litton, police could be seen taking pictures of homes in the area.

No word if this shooting is related to a shooting that happened in the city hours earlier.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.