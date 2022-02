CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) confirmed Thursday night that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She released the following statement through her Senate press office.

“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days,” Capito said.