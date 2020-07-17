Sen. Manchin, U.S. Senate Democrats urge COVID-19 data collection changes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, joined the Democratic Caucus of the United States Senate in urging the Trump Administration to reverse recent changes to require hospitals to report data to a new system set up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead of the National Healthcare Safety Network which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We write today to urge you to withdraw your confusing and harmful changes to hospital reporting requirements for COVID-19. In the midst of a global pandemic, these changes pose serious challenges to the nation’s response by increasing the data management burden for hospitals, potentially delaying critical supply shipments, compromising access to key data for many states, and reducing transparency for the public.” The Democratic Caucus of the United States Senate

Earlier this week the Trump Administration released guidance changing how hospitals are required to report daily COVID-19 data. The Trump Administration has redirected hospitals from reporting to the CDC to instead report to two new HHS systems. This change has provided hospitals only 48 hours to change their reporting.

