Seventh COVID-19 death reported in Mingo County Thursday

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County public health officials announced the death of a 97-year old woman Thursday morning, the 7th death recorded in the county related to COVID-19.

Mingo County Health Department Administrator, Anthony Keith Blankenship says “Mingo County lost a valued member of our community” in making the announcement.

Earlier in the morning Blankenship reported that 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported through state health officials, and noted a severe spike in the numbers of positive cases.

He says the county had 17 confirmed cases in June, 130 confirmed cases in July and 119 confirmed cases in August.

As of Wednesday September 2, 2020 the county was in the ORANGE category based on the state’s color coded metric system.

The healt department will also provide free COVID-19 testing at 183 East 2nd Ave. in Williamson on Wednesday September 9, 2020.

The testing will be free regardless of residency from 8:30 am until 3:00 pm with the only requirement that you bring a phone ID and you must be at least 18 years old.

The testing site will accept both vehicle drive-thru and walk-up testing.