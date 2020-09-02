Several high school football games to be rescheduled once orange COVID19 color lifted

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Following Kanawha County School’s rejection of Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 plan to test all athletes, coaching staffs’ and band members; the 13 Sports Zone has confirmed three games will be played on Labor Day. This will only happen if the county moves from the orange into the yellow on the county map Saturday night.

The teams will stay the same but instead of playing under those Friday night lights, a pair of matchups will take place on Monday.

Capital makes the short trip to South Charleston, while the Battle of the Bridge rivalry will see St. Albans visit Nitro. Kickoff for both games is set for noon.

We’ll also have our first edition of Monday night high school football; that game features Winfield playing at Herbert Hoover.

Now, if these changes are to happen it would also mean a new look for week 2.

South Charleston would head to St. Albans to battle the red dragons at noon on Friday, September 11th, while Hoover takes on Nitro at the home of the Wildcats at 7 on Saturday night September 12th.

