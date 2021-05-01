Countdown to Tax Day
Several WV players picked on final day of 2021 NFL Draft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final round of the 2021 NFL Draft came to a close today in Cleveland and several players from the Mountain State got the call they’ve been waiting for.

Marshall Offensive Tackle Josh Ball was the first Thundering Herd player off the board as the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fourth round #138 overall.

Then in the fifth round WVU Linebacker Tony Fields was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the #153 overall selection.

This is a developing story, more details will be updated as more results come in.

