(WOWK) Severe thunderstorms started right around mid day and continued for about three and a half hours across the region, producing damaging winds and leaving thousands without power.

Power outage estimates in numbers of customers as of 3:45 p.m. Friday 6/17/22

Here is a look at storms as they entered the region at mid day.

VIPIR Radar at 12:03 p.m.

At the peak of storm activity there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings out.

VIPIR Radar at 2:13 p.m.

Here is a look at storms as they are leaving the region at 3:35 p.m.

VIPIR Radar at 3:35 p.m.

Storm damage has been seen across all three states, with many broken tree limbs and even some trees toppled.

Screen capture of tree damage in Prestonsburg, Kentucky from Phil Paige @phil_JKD

Crews will need to clean up tree issues before they can start repairing damaged lines once again. The good news is that the weather will cooperate. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly with highs only in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday before the heat starts to build again on Monday. No new storms are anticipated until the middle of the week.

Flash flood warnings until late Friday

There are flash flood warnings as well until 9:45 p.m. for northern part of Kanawha County and until 9:30 p.m. for eastern parts of Kanawha County and Nicholas County.

