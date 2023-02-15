(WOWK) — Thursday should bring a few distinct rounds of storms as the weather changes from very warm to very cold in rapid fashion. The first round of storms should start early in the morning Thursday.

Predictor model output for Thursday at 7:35 a.m. with storms moving north and east

There should be a lull in storms and precipitation for a few hours before late day showers and storms develop and move west to east.

Predictor model output for Thursday at 7:20 p.m. with storms moving east – some cells could be severe

The ingredients needed for tornadoes are weak but they are seen on the far west side of the viewing area. The product known as the Significant Tornado Parameter (STP) is low and really only shows up on the far west side of the TV viewing area.

Tornado ingredients from short term weather model for 7 p.m. Thursday with weak parameters in south-central Ohio and northern Kentucky with little to no elements of risk in WV.

Of course if there are warnings for severe storms, we suggest having at least 3 ways to get warnings. You phone can be set to receive government alerts, you can buy a NOAA radio or you can get the StormTracker 13 weather app for free. Click here to be taken to the free download page. Be sure to enable location services and alerts when asked after installing the app.

Wind gusts could top 35 mph on the day Thursday but also, there will likely be ample amounts of rainfall. Models suggest 1 to 2 inches of rain on the day. While that may cause some isolated pockets of street flooding, it also will help cut the risk of brushfires.

Predictor model output of rainfall Thursday through Saturday

Of course after highs in the 70s on Wednesday and upper 60s planned for Thursday, the clash of that warm air with cold air is what’s driving the wind and severe storm chances. The “cold snap” doesn’t last too long though as seen below.

Once again, grab the StormTracker 13 weather app and stay weather aware on Thursday. We’ll keep you advised. You can click the link directly below to get the app.