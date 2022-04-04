(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms.

On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per hour and during the storms we could see a few gusts reach severe limits.

Predictor model output for winds Wednesday afternoon

The early outlook for severe storms shows a large chunk of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk which is the lowest category of severe storm risk. The southern coalfields have a better chance of seeing stronger storms but stay tuned as the situation could change.

While it will be soggy, the rainfall amounts are not setting off alarm bells for flood chances. Many streams and creeks are very low so there should be ample room for the runoff. See the projected amounts of rainfall below.

Predictor model output for rain through Sunday

Then the next big cold snap hits starting Friday with temperatures a good 10 degrees below normal and on Saturday we could be 15 to 20 degrees below normal with snow mixing in with rain.

Predictor model output for precipitation late Saturday morning

Starting Monday, the weather pattern flips dramatically. In fact we see the eastern part of the nation under the influence of a high in the Atlantic, giving us much warmer temperatures. A large trough of low pressure and cold air will sit over the western half of the nation for days on end.

