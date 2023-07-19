(WOWK) — Severe storms are possible on Thursday afternoon. Models vary on timing and placement but the most likely time is in the afternoon and early evening. For an idea of what our Predictor is calling for, see the slideshow below.

Multiple modes of severe weather are possible. The overall preliminary severe storm risk outline for Thursday has the region split between categories 1 and 2 out of 5 on the scale.

Severe storm risk outline for Thursday from NWS SPC

The main risk is for potentially damaging winds, listed at a 15 percent chance in the yellow area. The percentage of risk means that if you are standing in that area, there’s a 15 percent chance of a damaging wind report within 25 miles of your location.

Severe wind risk outline for Thursday from NWS SPC

There is a large hail risk in the same areas and there is also a small chance for isolated tornadoes anywhere within the green zone on the map below. The risk is listed at a 2 percent chance. The chance is indeed low but we will monitor closely for any isolated tornadoes.



Tornado risk outline for Thursday from NWS SPC

Heavy rain can also cause localized flooding. More than 2 inches of rain are possible in any part of the region and the ground is already wet in some areas.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings. One way we can help you with that is to offer you the free StormTracker 13 weather app. Click on the link directly below to reach the download page. Once you install the app, enable location services and turn on notifications for the app and in the Storm Alerts portion of the app enable all alert types. You’ll receive enhanced warning information as soon as it is sent.