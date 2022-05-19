(WOWK) — There is a new severe thunderstorm watch for much of Eastern Kentucky in the WOWK-TV viewing area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Watch area

Remember a *watch* means that conditions are right for severe storms. A *warning* means a severe storm is taking place.

There are severe storms already happening just west of the 13 News viewing area.

Radar composite as of 5 p.m. Thursday – storms moving northeast

Those people in the watch area should be weather aware, and be ready to move indoors, away from windows and

Stay tuned for any new storm warnings or watches as the night wears on. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. The app will send alerts to your phone for your location and it is free to download at the link directly below.