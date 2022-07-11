(WOWK) — After a great start to the week with lots of blue skies on Monday, the WOWK-TV area is awaiting the arrival of storms Tuesday afternoon that could reach severe limits.

See the slide show below to see the likely timing and placement of storms with Predictor:

The Storm prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has called for much of the region to be in a marginal risk for severe storms, which is the lowest category of severe storm risk.

The main threat for severe storms is potential damaging winds with downburts of heavy rain.

The heaviest rainfall is projected to be in West Virginia as the storms develop in the afternoon and drop some stout amounts of rain. The storms will be spotty however, so one area could receive a large amount of rain while a very nearby area could see none or very little.

Predictor model output of anticipated rainfall for storms on Tuesday

The Weather Prediction Center for the National Weather Service/NOAA shows the mountains of West Virginia in a marginal risk of seeing too much rain, possibly causing localized flooding. That’s the lowest category of risk. We will monitor this closely but drivers should know to look for low lying areas that can fill up with water during tropical-like downpours.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Tuesday

The rest of the week features only the smallest chance of an isolated shower over the high mountain tops of West Virginia or perhaps an isolated cell in south-central Ohio thanks to the afternoon heat. Dry weather is expected until a better chance of storms on Sunday.

