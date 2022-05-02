(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place.

The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the yellow zone in the image below. This zone lines up well with the region where winds will be strongest at about 5,000 feet or higher in the area. If storms develop in this area, some of those winds can mix down to the ground, possibly causing damage.

Severe storm outlook for Tuesday from the Storm Prediction Center

Model output of the winds at 5,000 feet above ground at 4pm Tuesday – lines up with higher severe storm risk area on the severe storm outlook.

The chance for an isolated tornado is low but it is not zero. If a tornado were to develop, it should be in an isolated storm cell fashion, meaning the risk overall would be low. The green region in the image below is the area where there is a 2% chance of an isolated tornado report within 25 miles of any point in that zone.

Tornado risk outlook for Tuesday from the Storm Prediction Center

Damaging wind is far more possible with the storms on Tuesday afternoon and early evening as outlined in the image below.

Severe wind risk outlook for Tuesday from the Storm Prediction Center

Hail is a distinct possibility but the chance is low. Hail Predictor shows the zone where hail is possible in the purple areas. Widespread damaging hail is not anticipated.

Hail Predictor showing possible areas for small to moderate sized hail Tuesday

Many things can change with this forecast. If we get rain earlier in the morning and clouds hang around we may not have severe storms. It also will be windy even without storms with gusts of 20-30 mph in the region.

Stay tuned for any information about changes with this system and monitor for severe weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.