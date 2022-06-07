(WOWK) — Severe storms are possible on Wednesday across much of the area with potential damaging winds being the top risk. Severe winds are categorized by being 58 mph or stronger.

See the slideshow below for Predictor model output showing likely timing and placement of storms.

Predictor model output for 7:25 am Wed

Predictor model output for 1:25 pm Wed

Predictor model output for 4:30 pm Wed

Predictor model output for 7:30 pm Wed

Predictor model output for 11:15 pm Wed

Predictor model output for 7:40 a.m. Thurs

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma already lists the region in the Slight Risk category which is category 2 out of 5 on the severe storm risk scale.

Severe storm outlook for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The SPC outlook for potential damaging winds does show much of the region in a 10 percent risk area meaning there could be a damaging wind report within 25 miles of any point within the yellow zone.

Potential damaging wind risk for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The SPC outlook for hail does show much of the region in a 10 percent risk area meaning there could be a large hail report within 25 miles of any point within the yellow zone.

Potential large hail risk for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

However, our exclusive Hail Predictor does not show that much hail in the region. We should still be on the lookout for hail but we will share the data which suggests hail is not as much of a risk compared to the SPC outlook

Hail Predictor shows where hail can fall in the purple areas

Lightning is also expected so if you hear thunder roar, go indoors.

Lightning Predictor for Wednesday evening showing occasional to frequent lightning

Rainfall could be heavy in spots and we will watch out for repetitive storms over small areas for the chance of high water.

Predictor model output for rainfall across the region through Friday morning

A summary chart of risks for storms Wednesday shows wind is the top risk. Hail is on the table but is questionable, tornado risks are extremely low and the chance for flooding mainly exists where multiple storm cells move over a small area here or there.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of storms through the day Wednesday. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.