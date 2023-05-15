(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible for Tuesday in parts of West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. The southern-most parts of the region are in the Slight Risk for severe storms as issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. That’s category 2 out of 5 on the risk scale.

Severe storm risk outlook for Tuesday May 16, 2023

There is a small chance for tornadoes in the area as shown on the current SPC outlook for Tuesday, mainly focused on southeast Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Tornado risk area for Tuesday May 16, 2023

It appears there will be two rounds of showers and storms across the area. Either could produce hail and strong winds. The later round could produce rotating storm cells capable of producing an isolated tornado. See Predictor below for ideas on timing and placement of storms.

Predictor model output for 11am Tuesday

Predictor model output for 12:30pm Tuesday

Predictor model output for 3:15pm Tuesday

Predictor model output for 5:20pm Tuesday

Predictor model output for 6:20pm Tuesday

Predictor model output for 9:45pm Tuesday

Rainfall should be heavy at times. Our Predictor model indicates there could be as much as 3 inches of rain. Street flooding would be a distinct possibility.

Predictor model output for rainfall Tuesday

Again the main risks are possible damaging winds and high water followed by the chance for hail and the smallest chance of an isolated tornado.

Severe storm potential risk summary for Tuesday

