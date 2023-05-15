(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible for Tuesday in parts of West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. The southern-most parts of the region are in the Slight Risk for severe storms as issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. That’s category 2 out of 5 on the risk scale.
There is a small chance for tornadoes in the area as shown on the current SPC outlook for Tuesday, mainly focused on southeast Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
It appears there will be two rounds of showers and storms across the area. Either could produce hail and strong winds. The later round could produce rotating storm cells capable of producing an isolated tornado. See Predictor below for ideas on timing and placement of storms.
Rainfall should be heavy at times. Our Predictor model indicates there could be as much as 3 inches of rain. Street flooding would be a distinct possibility.
Again the main risks are possible damaging winds and high water followed by the chance for hail and the smallest chance of an isolated tornado.
