SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A precautionary shelter in place has been lifted after a “minor” gas leak at Clearon in South Charleston on Thursday morning.

According to county officials, a light haze and smell of chlorine is in the air in the area. Metro 9-1-1 dispatchers say a 30 gallon barrel of chlorine gas leaked.

A precautionary shelter-in-place was lifted just after 7 am Thursday morning, for those in the area of Montrose Drive to Jefferson Road, from the Railroad to the river.