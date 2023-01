BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four teens caused a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Detention Center in Julian Saturday evening.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.

He says they caused damage to the facility. A team of corrections officers and police made entry into the room, where the four gave up.

West Virginia State Police, Boone County Sheriff and Madison Police were on scene.