SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — A man is recovering after being hit by a driver and left in a ditch for several hours.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the incident happened early Thursday morning, sometime between the hours of 2-4, in the community of Scott Depot.

Once someone spotted the man, near Joyce Road, they called first responders who took him to the hospital in Charleston where he is now recovering.

Sheriff Eggleton tells 13 News that they did find the car they believe hit the man, who has special needs, but no one was in the vehicle.

Right now we do not know the age of the man who was hit, but Sheriff Eggleton says he is expected to recover.