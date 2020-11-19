Shipping a gift? Make sure it arrives on time!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! As the holiday season approaches, many will rely on shipping services to help get gifts to their loved ones.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has created special holiday programs and put out important mailing deadlines for the 2020 holiday season.
Operation Santa celebrates its 108th year and was kicked off on Nov. 16, 2020, for children to send letters to Santa at the North Pole. This year the program is open to nationwide participation and will accept letters until Dec. 15, 2020.
The recommended ship-by-dates by the USPS for USPS retail ground service is Dec. 15, first-class mail service is Dec. 18, 2020, Priority Mail Service is Dec. 19, 2020, And Dec. 23, 2020, is the ship-by date for Priority Express Service for packages to arrive in time for Christmas.
The USPS has also made it available to ship your gifts from your home during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can print shipping labels, get free boxes, and even free package pickup.
Exclusive seasonal gifts and stamps are also available through the USPS to get you in the holiday spirit.
