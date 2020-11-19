Shipping a gift? Make sure it arrives on time!

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! As the holiday season approaches, many will rely on shipping services to help get gifts to their loved ones.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has created special holiday programs and put out important mailing deadlines for the 2020 holiday season.

Operation Santa celebrates its 108th year and was kicked off on Nov. 16, 2020, for children to send letters to Santa at the North Pole. This year the program is open to nationwide participation and will accept letters until Dec. 15, 2020.

The recommended ship-by-dates by the USPS for USPS retail ground service is Dec. 15, first-class mail service is Dec. 18, 2020, Priority Mail Service is Dec. 19, 2020, And Dec. 23, 2020, is the ship-by date for Priority Express Service for packages to arrive in time for Christmas.

The USPS has also made it available to ship your gifts from your home during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can print shipping labels, get free boxes, and even free package pickup.

Exclusive seasonal gifts and stamps are also available through the USPS to get you in the holiday spirit.