LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Garrison, KY.

According to state police, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning along Kinny Road. The road is closed down as troopers investigate.

Few details are being released at this time. We do have a crew on scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOWK for the latest.

