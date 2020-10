CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city’s west side.

The shooting was reported just before 3 Thursday morning near the intersection of Grant and Glenwood Streets.

According to dispatchers, one male victim was taken a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

We have a crew on scene and we'll provide more details as they become available.

