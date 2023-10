ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A woman is recovering following a shooting, according to Kanawha County Deputies.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday night along Lee Road in Elkview.

The woman was shot in the arm. Deputies say her injury is not life threatening.

She was home with her family at the time of the incident. Investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.