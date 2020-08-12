Shoplifting suspect sought by deputies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for allegedly shoplifting a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Deputies seek Timothy Shawn Arbaugh, 43, of Saint Albans, for third offense shoplifting after an incident last month at Rural King.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by calling 304-357-0169, emailing tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through Facebook messenger or anonymously through their website.

