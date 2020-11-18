Shutdown looming causes grocery store hoarding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With COVID-19 cases exponentially rising in West Virginia, residents are once again loading up their shopping carts with paper products and cleaning supplies.

Shoppers in the area are upset with the grocery hoarding.

“I do not think it’s right! Because everybody needs stuff, so you shouldn’t. I do not stockpile, I just do not. I come and get what I need and then I’ll come back and get whatever I need later,” said customer Kay Haynes.

Many living in the Tri-State area are prepping for another possible government-mandated shutdown, which has been proposed by president-elect Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 task force. This leads to some products to be in very short supply.

“We did actually run out of toilet paper yesterday. But we had already previously ordered it and we are fully stocked right now,” said Piggly Wiggly store manager, Tom Katon.

According to IRI, 21% of paper product shelves in the United States are basically empty. That is compared to 5% of shelves that were out of stock before the pandemic hit.

“The demand for it made the suppliers not able to handle it all. So if we can just stay calm, I think we can do a lot better this round than we did in March,” Said Tom Katon.