Shutting down Kanawha Boulevard, having space to walk while social distancing

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Kanawha Boulevard now looks pretty empty, after Mayor Amy Goodwin shut down the boulevard from Brooks Street to Court Street.

“Stay home,” says Mayor Goodwin. “But if you need to get outside, we wanted to make sure we provided a space to do it safely. Because what’s happening right now on Kanawha Boulevard, is not safe. This is not a time to group together. We wanted to do this, so that you could remain that safe distance.”

Mayor Goodwin says the city has been in constant communication with the Kanawha County Health Department; making sure this stays a safe decision.

“If we are watching large groups of folks congregating together, in any one area, we’re going to shut it down,” says Mayor Goodwin. “If you walk up and down this boulevard right now, nobody is at a safe distance; and that’s what worries me.”

Which is why the city tried to create more space.

Dozens of residents, and families, are taking advantage.

“This gives people a chance to get out and move around and still have social distancing so you’re far enough apart from people,” says Scott Midle, who was biking down the boulevard.

“We both work in the health care industry,” says Haley Whiteman. “So it’s really important for us to protect our patients, while staying healthy ourselves. So this has been really nice, actually.”

A new way to enjoy a sunny day, during these uncertain times.

“It’s really good for your mental and physical health just to get outside and breathe some fresh air and get some Vitamin D,” says Whiteman. “Which is really important for your happiness, depression, and anxiety.”