Silver Alert for missing man

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in Ohio County, West Virginia.

Police are looking for 86-year-old Franklin Ott who was last seen on foot in Bethlehem, West Virginia. He is a white male with white hair, brown eyes, wearing a white and black flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

If you have any information call 911 or Bethlehem Police at 304-234-3661.

