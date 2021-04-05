Silver Alert for missing man

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in Ohio County, West Virginia.
Police are looking for 86-year-old Franklin Ott who was last seen on foot in Bethlehem, West Virginia. He is a white male with white hair, brown eyes, wearing a white and black flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.
If you have any information call 911 or Bethlehem Police at 304-234-3661.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.