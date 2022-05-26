ALKOL, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are asking for the publics help finding a Lincoln County, West Virginia man reported missing and facing several medical conditions.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Archie Ray Adkins Sr. Adkins was last seen in Alkol the morning of May 25th. He is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair, standing 5’9″ and weighing 190 lbs. Adkins may be driving a white 2006 Ford Focus.

State Police say Adkins suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes, and also has a heart condition.

Anyone with any information as to where Adkins may be is asked to contact State Police in Lincoln County.