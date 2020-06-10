UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing Monongalia County man found

UPDATE, JUNE 10, 5:30 P.M.: The West Virginia State Police has cancelled the silver alert for Robert E. Armstrong. Police say he has been found.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for 87-year-old Robert E. Armstrong out of Monongalia County.
He is a white male wearing a straw hat, gray shirt and brown pants.
He is driving a 1996 white Toyota Avalon WV license 5L6833. Male has diabetes and memory loss.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Juneteenth: A day of celebration on the West Side of Charleston
- WV healthcare workers gather at state capitol to end racial stigmas in medical practices
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- KY Sen. McConnell thanks healthcare workers in Boyd County
- Unconventional celebration: Jewel City honors senior class of 2020
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia
- Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs
- No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week