FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman from Fairmont, West Virginia.

77-year-old Bretha Lee Sistrunk was last seen on September 28th.

She is a 5’5″ black woman with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, blue night cap and socks.

She has a history of dementia.

Anyone who sees her should call 9-1-1.