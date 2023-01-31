(WOWK) — For the second consecutive night, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for slick driving thanks to freezing rain, and snow.

A weather system is moving in again from the southwest with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, mainly after midnight but exiting rapidly before 7 a.m.

Predictor model output 1 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output 4 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output 7 a.m. Wednesday

Road conditions will be at their slickest during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Future road conditions for 3 a.m. Wednesday

Snow amounts are expected to be light and the snow should be tapering off in most areas by about 8 a.m.

Model output of snowfall by Wednesday morning

However, a little ice can form beneath the snow or as a result of light rain mixing in with the wet snow flakes. This can make for icy cold surfaces and back roads which are not treated with salt.

Model output of ice accumulation by Wednesday morning

