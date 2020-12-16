Slick driving conditions in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Here in West Virginia, Nicholas County received a bit of snow. Black ice made driving conditions slippery in some areas.



“Earlier today it was freezing ice and rain. It was pretty bad. Normally, there’s an accident if it’s slick. It’s a bad area apparently,” Doug Key, Nicholas County said.



Most of the accumulation was on grassy areas. Road crews were out treating the roads with salt.



One woman driving by says she grew up in snowy weather and is used to the weather conditions.



“I grew up in Rochester, New York which is from the snow area. I couldn’t wait to move away from the snow, but I’ve been in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa for the last 14 years, so this snow and cold is killing me,” Heidi Young, Nicholas County said.



Another man out and about running his errands says he expected more snow but is prepared for more if it comes.



“When I first moved here eight years ago, they closed down Halloween and we had 38 inches of snow overnight, so this is nothing,” Jim Mullens, Nicholas County said.



Officials are warning people to slow down and use precaution if you do have to go out and give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination.

