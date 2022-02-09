Snow chances coming into focus for weekend

(WOWK) — A little light rain will slide across the area Wednesday night leaving a few roads wet by Thursday morning and perhaps a touch of ice or snow cover in a few spots.

Future road condition forecast Thursday morning

By late morning all of the precipitation will be gone and roads will dry up fast.

Thursday will be in the 40s and fairly quiet and Friday will be windy and warmer with highs near 60. Rain will then move in by the late afternoon and linger into the evening.

Saturday is the next chance for rain and Sunday is a tossup on whether or not the region sees accumulating snow. See the slideshow of the American GFS model for the weekend which is the strongest with snow amounts among all of the weather models.

Weather models are not in agreement as to what will happen with snow Saturday night and Sunday. The air will be cold enough by early Sunday for snow to stick, but many models do not share the same intensity or amounts of snow as the GFS model. The afternoon run of the GFS model did finally shift downward in snow amounts.

Basically blending the models, taking snow melt into account with the temperatures and the lack of other models on board with the GFS, we present the current ideas we have for snow amounts with lots of room and lots of time yet to make changes.

