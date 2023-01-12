(WOWK) — Rain is set to change to snow even early Friday morning but the key will be road temperatures and as of late Thursday it looks like things won’t be icy or snow covered early Friday morning in most areas due to too much heat in the ground in the morning.

Expected road conditions Friday morning 6:30 a.m. mainly just wet

Using the exclusive StormTracker 13 Forecast Road Temperatures product, you can see that road temps don’t truly come down until well late into Friday evening in the region.

Future Road Temperatures Friday morning

Future Road Temperatures Friday evening

Future Road Temperatures midnight – 12 a.m. Saturday

Future Road Temperatures Saturday morning

Snow showers will be seen in the region until late Friday and early Saturday and linger the longest in the high terrain areas east of I-79 in West Virginia. Very little snow will be able to collect or fall in Ohio and Kentucky in the WOWK-TV 13 News viewing area.

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Thursday for Friday and early Saturday

Snow will melt during the day Saturday in many areas even though it will be cold due to some sunshine in the afternoon and certainly the melting will continue on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Road crews that normally put brine down on roads as pre-treatment were not able to do that during Thursday as there was strong rain that would have wasted the effort.

Ohio DOT Statement about travel in parts of Ohio – especially in the northeast corner around Cleveland

Road salt will work effectively through much of this event so once crews get out and use salt, you should see roads even in high mountain areas just wet to slushy. However we still do have some advisories for slick travel late on Friday into early Saturday so plan extra time if you have to drive through these areas.

Advisories for slick travel Friday into Saturday morning

